Ceramiche Refin paints depth into porcelain with its new collection, Overlay

Bologna, Italy – Last month, Ceramiche Refin debuted its new Overlay collection of porcelain tiles at CERSAIE, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings. The Italian manufacturer has developed the new collection using a special technique for painting porcelain tile that produces a unique effect. Giving the illusion of brushstrokes, the resulting pattern provides depth and warmth to an ordinarily cold tile. Leading the industry for more than 50 years, Ceramiche Refin has refined the design and production process to produce the Overlay collection, which beautifully applies a concrete-based coating to a traditional piece of ceramic.

The irregular application of colour and subtle texture bring a serene aesthetic to any space in which it is installed, contrasting with porcelain’s inherent qualities of durability and resilience. The natural hue adapts to numerous styles and adds a soothing atmosphere to any space. From retail to residential interiors, the distinctive combination of low maintenance, durability, and elegance lends to its versatility. Combining a contemporary material such as concrete with the luxury of traditional porcelain allows a space to embody a modern aesthetic without compromising its timeless quality. The emotive character ties together the collection consisting of different sizes and colours, making it appropriately applicable to projects in a range of scales.