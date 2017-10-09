Billboard: Chemetal
Billboard: Chemetal
Store
Store

Ceramiche Refin paints depth into porcelain with its new collection, Overlay



Text Alex Servie
Tags Ceramiche Refin, Design, Italy, Product, Sponsored, Surfaces, Tiles

Bologna, Italy – Last month, Ceramiche Refin debuted its new Overlay collection of porcelain tiles at CERSAIE, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings. The Italian manufacturer has developed the new collection using a special technique for painting porcelain tile that produces a unique effect. Giving the illusion of brushstrokes, the resulting pattern provides depth and warmth to an ordinarily cold tile.

Leading the industry for more than 50 years, Ceramiche Refin has refined the design and production process to produce the Overlay collection, which beautifully applies a concrete-based coating to a traditional piece of ceramic.

The irregular application of colour and subtle texture bring a serene aesthetic to any space in which it is installed, contrasting with porcelain’s inherent qualities of durability and resilience. The natural hue adapts to numerous styles and adds a soothing atmosphere to any space. From retail to residential interiors, the distinctive combination of low maintenance, durability, and elegance lends to its versatility.

Combining a contemporary material such as concrete with the luxury of traditional porcelain allows a space to embody a modern aesthetic without compromising its timeless quality. The emotive character ties together the collection consisting of different sizes and colours, making it appropriately applicable to projects in a range of scales.

In addition to its commitment to excellence and innovation, Ceramiche Refin strives to address environmental issues and uphold good business ethics through its products. The company continues to invest in the exploration of new techniques to stay on top of the industry. Embedded in the Italian artisanal tradition, Ceramiche Refin has augmented its heritage by collaborating with designers to ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality modernity.

refin-ceramic-tiles.com

Leaderboard: Architonic
Leaderboard: Architonic

You may also like
Chemetal/

Glowing Metals add gleam and glamour to contemporary interiors
Vescom/

Vescom: covering walls and trends around the world
Vescom/

Inside Vescom and its dedication to detail
Vescom/

Vescom design director Christiane Müller: on innovation and her process
Laminam/

With Laminam, this panoramic view only gets better with time
Lefroy Brooks/

Lefroy Brooks Taunton changes with the touch of your hand

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Suppose Design Office

Suppose Design Office

Building in a Social Context

€ 39

Buy Now
Identity Architects

Identity Architects

Ippolito Fleitz Group

€ 39

Buy Now
Built Unbuilt

Built Unbuilt

by Julien De Smedt

€ 34

Buy Now
Mark #69

Mark #69

Bullets & Ghost Ships

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers