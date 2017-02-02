Chiharu Shiota's sculptures highlight the invisible networks that we're entangled in

Where Are We Going (2016) (photo: Gabriel de la Chapelle) is a a two-part installation at the heart of the French department store where suspended boats represent vessels sailing towards unknown locations.





The second aspect of Where Are We Going (2016) (photo: Gabriel de la Chapelle) invites visitors to enter the threaded tunnel to explore mysterious destinations that pinpoint each of our individual and collective lives.

‘People move, travel, change, but they leave their mark on everything they touch and use: clothes, shoes, furniture, houses. I can see people through these objects; I can recognise who they are or who they were through the objects they have used, or the books they have read,’ explains Shiota. ‘Objects are constructions of the self, and at the same time they are constitutive of the subject that lives through them.’





For the installation Uncertain Journey (2016) (photo: Christian Glaeser) in Berlin, the nexus of red yarn alluded to the interior of the body and the complex network of neural connections in the brain.



In this respect, her sculptures seem to be physical manifestations of ‘actor–network theory’ developed by the likes of Bruno Latour and Michel Callon, responding to the rhizome-like philosophy laid out by Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari. Rather than neat divisions between categories, this branch of philosophy sees the world as an unknowably messy network of interconnection, constantly in the process of becoming and undoing. It’s an approach that has come of age in our technologically networked world.





In Silence (2008) (photo: Sunhi Mang) was an installation in Switzerland which saw Shiota’s threads engulfing the piano and chairs with skeins of silk rising off them.



Having trained under performance art doyenne Marina Abramovic in Germany in the late 1990s, there’s an emotional rawness to Shiota’s approach to sculpture. ‘A thread can be cut clean or knotted, or a loose loop sometimes becomes tangled. The thread can stand-in for feelings or human relationships, and I do not know how to lie when I’m using thread. If I weave something and it turns out to be ugly, twisted or knotted, then such must have been my feelings when I was working.’



