Chiharu Shiota's sculptures highlight the invisible networks that we're entangled in

PARIS – To coincide with Chiharu Shiota’s current exhibition Where Are We Going? in Paris, here we look at her textile creations and investigate the way she uses thread as a way to explore memory and belonging.
Japanese born and Berlin based artist Shiota is best known for her thread installations, which entangle objects, people and the viewer in complex webs of belonging. Focused on themes of remembrance and oblivion, she creates points of connection between her own personal history and that of other human and non-human actors that she enrols in her work.