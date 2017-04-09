COS x Studio Swine play with the philosophy of bubbles

MILAN – In a darkened cinema theatre, a silver metal tree bears fruit. Bubbles bloom and burst, or fall to the ground like mystical pearls.

New Spring is this year’s COS Milan Design Week collaborative installation with an artist or design studio. A few weeks ago, Frame revealed that the 2017 edition would be in partnership with Studio Swine, an artistic collaboration between Japanese architect Azusa Murakami and British artist Alexander Groves.

The studio created an engaging, multisensory experience in the decommissioned theatre Cinema Arti, in central Milan. The installation centres on a modernist sculpture of a lamp-like tree reaching six metres in height and constructed nearly entirely from recycled aluminium. The imposing structure emits mist-filled blossoms that glow from within while still attached to the tree, then fall as round bubble-fruit that burst on contact with skin but that survive when met with textured fabrics, allowing visitors the chance to interact with the installation.

The bubbles represent the fragility of life but also the resilience of nature’s reproductive abilities, blooming from the metal tree, encouraged by modern technology.