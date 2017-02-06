Coudamy takes Hermès up to the clouds for celebratory dinner

Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
       Text Isabel Dingle       Photos Rebecca Topakian
    ROME – With the opening of the Hermès boutique here, the French fashion house collaborated with Paul Coudamy to create a surreal, Felliniesque scene for their celebratory dinner in the Farnese Palace last October.



    Over two centuries, the brand has constantly invented ways to refresh its allure by emphasizing its heart for craftsmanship as well as its commitment to innovation. Lavish yet playful pop-ups have been built with the desire to align the brand with a new consumer, while the Apple Watch collaboration brought new life to a category less-ventured. Further examples include the Hermès bangle bar in the shape of their signature bracelet at the Wall Street carnival in New York last year, which gave the brand's heritage a modern relevance.

    Here, the dining experience took place amidst a burst of clouds in the jewel of the Italian Renaissance, the Farnese Palace. The extravagant evening was a reiteration of the brand's identity and establishing its relevance in a new age. On entry into the 650-sq-m courtyard, guests were met with vast paper installations in the shape of fluffy-like pillows as well as a giant horse, the majestic representation of the company’s emblem. Dusted in pink light, with video footage of the sky projected onto the façade, the atmosphere was ethereal. To heighten the drama, authentic grass and aromatic plants coated the halls and corridors of the 16th century building.






