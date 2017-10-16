Creatives unite for Frame Minds to discuss the future of Dutch design

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands – What’s next for Dutch design? That’s the topic on the agenda for an upcoming Frame Minds events in collaboration with Room on the Roof at de Bijenkforf in Eindhoven. Coinciding with Dutch Design Week, the events – the latest in the ongoing Frame Minds speaker series – will see designers, influential figures and retail experts join Frame director Robert Thiemann to discuss the lauded label on two different occasions.

21 October | 16:00-17:00

Drinks will be served until 18:00

Bastiaan de Nennie | Designer

Khodi Feiz | Artifort Art Director

Caroline Krouwels | de Bijenkorf Head of Creative

Third floor, de Bijenkorf, Piazza 1, 5611 AE Eindhoven

28 October | 16:00-17:00

Job Wouters | Designer

Berit Burema | Ace & Tate Retail Design Manager

Vincent Sturkenboom | de Bijenkorf Creative Director

Third floor, de Bijenkorf, Piazza 1, 5611 AE Eindhoven

Dutch design received international acclaim in the 1990s when the likes of Maarten Baas, Richard Hutten, and Marcel Wanders played key roles in extending the country’s creative reach. How is this golden age being interpreted by today's Dutch creatives, and how will they be renegotiated in the future? Visitors will hear thoughts on the topic by, among others, Bastiaan de Nennie, Job Wouters and Ace & Tate’s Berit Burema.