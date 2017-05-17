Danish artists make social strides at the Venice Biennale

VENICE – ‘To me, going to the Biennale has always been about going deeper into reality, not about exiting reality,’ says Olafur Eliasson. Together with Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21), Eliasson reminds us of the sociopolitical power of collaboration, be it on a small or large scale.

Eliasson’s Green Light – An Artistic Workshop operates on both: the project is part of an ongoing series of workshops taking place across the globe, in which asylum seekers, refugees and other members of the public build Green Light lamps and engage with Shared Learning, the educational program developed by TBA21. The free events that constitute the artistic workshops encourage civic engagement and tackle issues of migration, citizenship, statelessness, arrival, memory and belonging from multiple perspectives, prompting exchanges of knowledge, experiences and values.