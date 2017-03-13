Billboard: Summer Sale 17
Design a new UK passport - and win up to £1,000

    LONDON – After Brexit, how should the UK passport look? Dezeen hopes to answer that question with a contest to redesign the document to project a positive vision of the post-Brexit nation. The competition is free to enter and you could win a top prize of £1,000, with £500 for the second-placed design and £250 for third place.

    The winners will be chosen by a jury consisting of: Deyan Sudjic, director of London’s Design Museum; Rohan Silva, founder of Second Home and former UK government policy adviser; Margaret Calvert, graphic designer; Oliver Wainwright, architecture and design critic for The Guardian; Anita Taylor, Dean of Bath School of Art and Design and chair of the Council for Higher Education in Art and Design; Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Art, Craft and Design in Education; and Marcus Fairs, founder and editor-in-chief of Dezeen.

    The winners will be published on Dezeen and exhibited at the Design Museum in London. A wider selection of entries will be shown at Clerkenwell Design Week in London in May 2017.

    The competition is open to everyone, with professional designers, non-designers and students in the UK and abroad welcome to enter. Judges will be looking for a combination of a strong overall idea, good execution, practicality and a convincing justification for their design.

    'The EU referendum vote divided the country, with the majority of creatives voting to remain in the EU,' said Dezeen editor-in-chief Marcus Fairs. 'Whether we like it or not, Brexit is going to happen. So it's time to start thinking about what image the UK wants to project and trying to create a positive vision for the future. A new passport could help achieve that.'

    The competition follows Dezeen’s Brexit Design Manifesto – a message to the government about the importance of the design sector to the UK's culture, society and economy. While it is not an official competition and the winning designs are unlikely to be adopted by the UK government, Dezeen will nevertheless present them to the Home Office and invite a response.

    Entries to the competition close on Friday 24 March. For full details, including rules and the entry form, visit www.dezeen.com/passport.

