Design for Ageing: Kevin Gouriou's Motobox

In conjunction with each issue of Frame, we challenge emerging designers to answer a topical question with a future-forward design concept. Triggered by a UN report predicting that by 2050 the world’s population over 65 years of age will outnumber those under 15, for Frame 115 we asked five makers to come up with an item, tool or service that responds to our planet’s growing number of senior citizens. Kevin Gouriou was one of them.

You’ve taken this challenge rather personally . . .

KEVIN GOURIOU: I am emotionally implicated in all my projects – and in 2050 I will be 61. Plus, I’ve wanted to design a moped for a long time, so when I thought about me in 2050, I knew my concept would include wheels. But mobility isn’t the main issue your concept addresses.

No, it’s feeling young. Products for seniors don’t have to look like they were made for seniors. For my master’s degree at ÉCAL, I designed Léonie, an electric scooter that doesn’t look like a wheelchair. It’s really fun to drive, and although it was made for my grandmother, a lot of people wanted to try it.