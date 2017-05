ABU DHABI – Time travel is a thing of the present for DesignLab and Edoardo Tresoldi. In the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre hall stood the fruit of their collaboration: 8,000 sq-m of galvanized steel mesh arranged to form transparent sculptures reminiscent of both classical architecture and futuristic scenes. The illuminated structures formed the setting for the 1750-guest wedding held in the exhibition hall.