Didier Faustino salutes designer Pierre Hardy and Hermès with a nod to the Big Bang

       Text Shonquis Moreno       Photos Frederik Vercruysse
Tags Event, Frame 114, France, Installation, Paris

    PARIS – Cosmogony is the science that studies the origins of the universe and the creation of celestial objects, events of exquisite art that, some might say, are analogous to the crafting of haute bijouterie. In Paris this autumn, local artist and architect Didier Fiuza Faustino presented the latest Hermès jewellery collection – the work of Pierre Hardy, celebrated for his designs of shoes, bags and accessories – in an installation titled Cosmogonie.



    Hermès gave Faustino carte blanche, which he used to assemble a series of rough aluminium boxes, stainless-steel tubes, and sculptural but imperfect 3D-printed polymer stereolithographic mounts in the brand’s rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré store. The result was a dozen showcases for the display of 28 pieces. Emitting an air of refined industrial futurism, the cases were arranged in a circle, representing the concept of time and forming a loop. The circle allowed Faustino to emphasize the indefinite duration of the viewing experience. Most of all, however, the installation provided a compelling contrast between his rather crude materials and Hardy’s delicate but magnificent jewels.



    Two immaterial elements, a meticulous lighting scheme and an audio of white noise playing in the background, heightened the sophistication of the overall composition. Inside the boxes, Faustino used warm directional lighting to reinforce the constellations of jewels, while cold diffuse light outside the boxes established another gratifying contradiction. To these variations in light he added a programmed oscillation. In the words of Faustino: ‘Oscillation made it look as if the installation was breathing.’



    didierfaustino.com

    This article is featured in Frame 114.

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

    You may also like
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
    Objects

    Lamps by DAE students intensify our bond with products that respond to touch
    Installation

    Technology moves, reacts and pretends to be human – so what can it do for us?
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom
    Exhibition

    How ten female designers are changing the game

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers