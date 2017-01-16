Didier Faustino salutes designer Pierre Hardy and Hermès with a nod to the Big Bang

PARIS – Cosmogony is the science that studies the origins of the universe and the creation of celestial objects, events of exquisite art that, some might say, are analogous to the crafting of haute bijouterie. In Paris this autumn, local artist and architect Didier Fiuza Faustino presented the latest Hermès jewellery collection – the work of Pierre Hardy, celebrated for his designs of shoes, bags and accessories – in an installation titled Cosmogonie.









Hermès gave Faustino carte blanche, which he used to assemble a series of rough aluminium boxes, stainless-steel tubes, and sculptural but imperfect 3D-printed polymer stereolithographic mounts in the brand’s rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré store. The result was a dozen showcases for the display of 28 pieces. Emitting an air of refined industrial futurism, the cases were arranged in a circle, representing the concept of time and forming a loop. The circle allowed Faustino to emphasize the indefinite duration of the viewing experience. Most of all, however, the installation provided a compelling contrast between his rather crude materials and Hardy’s delicate but magnificent jewels.



