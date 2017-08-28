Dittel Architekten creates a four-of-a-kind dining experience in Enso

STUTTGART, Germany – Alongside Sansibar, DIA – Dittel Architekten expands its portfolio with yet another uniquely executed hospitality space in the new Dorotheen Quartier shopping centre.

Founder Frank Dittel led DIA in the design of Enso Sushi & Grill, imbuing the 250-sq-m space with a modern sophistication reflective of the Asian-European fusion cuisine served there. The interior comprises four different dining areas that accommodate a range of group dynamics and incorporate varying degrees of Japanese cultural influences.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests are confronted by a wooden partition emblazoned with the Enso logo. The polished oak partition screens off the dining areas from the vestibule and adds a layer of intimacy to the space.