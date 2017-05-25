Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

DIY DNA manipulation and flesh coins – exhibition speculates on future needs

       Text Floor Kuitert
Tags Beirut, Beirut Design Week, Design, Event, Exhibition, Show

    BEIRUT – ‘Dear Diary;

    As I was heading off to work today on my self-driving bike, I accidentally brushed a pedestrian’s shoulder. It was the most magical moment of my existence. I miss that physical contact.’

    This is one of the ‘letters of the future’ that were the starting point of the 11 hackathons during which over 150 Lebanese design and architecture students investigated, in a playful manner, the effects of technology on future human needs. The outcomes are presented as part of the Speculative Needs XOXO exhibition, initiated by the MENA Design Research Centre and on show at Beirut Design Week this year, which – as its overarching theme – poses the question: is design a need? 

    Eat Yourself, which feeds the body directly from harvested nourishment

    As we walk around the ‘conversation pieces’, which hover between reality and fiction, the exhibition’s curators Tatiana Toutikian and Hind Chammas explain the speculative futures which the objects – ranging from a tolerance compass to flesh coins – represent.


    How are you answering the question ‘Is Design a Need?’ through your exhibition?
    Tatiana Toutikian: What’s interesting about this year’s Beirut Design Week theme is that it’s already self-critical. The question advocates critical design. In the preparation for the Speculative Needs XOXO exhibition, we turned the question around a bit and asked ourselves: what do we need design for? As design is being commercialized, people have to design for other people. But what if design acts more as an autonomous entity? Like art, which can stand on its own.

    The FOMO* Breather informs you of nearby social events, then provides a supply of oxygen in case of panicked hyperventilation. *FOMO is an abbreviation of Fear Of Missing Out, a common occurance among young people in the age of social media

    This opens up the possibility of using design as a tool to explore future scenarios. We explore topics that are usually considered dark subjects by designers and as a result don’t get talked about. Think body mutation, cybercrime and increased surveillance.

    Hind Chammas: We are inviting designers to be more aware of the power and impact their designs and creations have on our society. We encourage them to be more active in shaping the future. It’s something they can do as designers, but at the same time it’s a huge responsibility.

    DNA Weddings – guests give the gift of their own DNA to improve the happy couple's reproductive prospects in an increasingly competitive world

    Is critical design thinking part of a design education in Lebanon or was the approach completely new for the participating students?
    Tatiana Toutikian: We both studied abroad in Europe. In Finland, where I studied, design thinking was very present. Here in Lebanon design education is very segmented into disciplines. Through the workshops we organized, we want to introduce new ways of design thinking. It’s already happening a bit at universities, but never in terms of fiction. We tried to develop this new approach and create a framework that students can use in the future too.

    Hind Chammas: We created our own method. Instead of simply telling a student to think of the repercussions of technology, we use fictional letters from the future, saying things like: ‘I’m in my bathroom and I can’t get out because my house is surveilling me all the time. What do I do?’ Then they start to think within the scenario.

    The exhibition is divided into three themes: Body Mutation, Digital Omnipresence and Human Glyphs/Glitches. How did you come up with these?
    Hind Chammas: We chose these topics because they are quite problematic. Promising and worrying at the same time. They are related to current events and developments, so the students could relate to them and work naturally with them. Even though they represent speculative fiction, they are still rooted in reality.

    Face Brace, a Human Glitches project

    Face Brace rehabilitates socially awkward smartphone users by training them to make eye contact 

    Kind of like Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror?
    Tatiana Toutikian: Exactly. The letters represent fictions that aren’t actually that far away from reality. Scientists are already working on genetic manipulation that could for example alter the DNA of an embryo to give the child blue eyes. And at the same time design is increasingly democratized, allowing people to 3D print customized products at home for instance.

    What if these phenomena would come together and allow people to modify their bodies with a simple home kit? The Eye Kit, a simple home kit, simplifies the procedure of altering or engineering the genetic material of human eyes for non-medical people. It’s fictional, but raises discussion about the implications of certain innovations. What if they were used in a different context?

    Eye Kit, a Body Mutation project

    What about the rise of social media?
    Tatiana Toutikian: It’s affecting human interaction a lot. We are enhancing our ability to look our best on our online profiles but not in real life. Instagrammers are getting paid because they look good. What if this system would be integrated in our offline lives? If you could pay with your looks? Imagine walking into a restaurant and the waiter first compares your face with that of the perfect specimen, and your bill would be affected by its results. That’s what Beauty Currency explores.

    Hind Chammas: We are also getting more and more socially awkward because of our smartphone usage. We have difficulty looking people in the eye. The Face Brace retrains the eyes again, commenting on our current behaviour in a funny way.

    Tatiana Toutikian: Apart from social media, services like Spotify and YouTube caught the students’ interest. One of the objects comments on the prediction models these services use. They give you recommendation after recommendation, all based only on your previous behaviour. You can never get out of what they recommend for you. We showcase an idea for a watch that can pick up data from other living beings, like dogs and cats. Offering a way to trick the prediction models.

    Confused Predictions, a Digital Omnipresence project

    Confused Predictions allows users to collect data from other living things to confuse prediction models that attempt to box-in user behaviour

    And other exhibits deal with more serious issues, sometimes even hinting at the political.
    Tatiana Toutikian: Yes, we also let the students think about the repercussions of surveillance for example. We already have surveillance cameras everywhere in our cities. In the future, video surveillance and city-wide Wi-Fi networks combined might result in the government regulating certain movements. As our houses get smarter, commercial businesses will collect data on your private and personal information. Put a Virus In It is a hacker device that can trap certain data, creating blind spots within your house.

    Do you believe these projects could ultimately enhance our future reality?
    Tatiana Toutikian: That’s the thing about critical design. It’s not just saying this is good, that is bad. We are providing alternatives that are provocative yet funny, but most importantly triggers discussion.

    In a world where hormones=feelings, the Hormone Martini allows us to make cocktails out of emotions extracted from the human body 
     

    Speculative Needs XOXO is a design-fiction exhibition at Beirut Design Week from 19 – 26 May 2017.

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Schemata
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Schemata

    You may also like
    Event

    Jakob + MacFarlane conjures up floating maquettes for Augmenting the Invisible
    Milan Design Week 2017

    Frame’s guide to Milan Design Week: Rho Fiera
    Exhibition

    Finding Rei Kawakubo in-between emptiness and space
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Inside Simon’s experiential showroom
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Inside Reimagining Climate Change
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers