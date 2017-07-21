Do run in this store – then buy the shoes online

SHANGHAI – In the Frame #117, we explore the Fashion of Fitness: how aspects of health and wellbeing are entering more and more industries, from the workplace to hospitality.
At the Infinity Plaza Shopping Centre, Runner Camp takes on the trend by combining the best of online and offline retail experiences. Customers enter the first floor for a shoe consultation service; they can try on the shoes and test them out in the experience area to get a real feel of their performance. Then things move online. Purchases are made on iPads provided in-store, and customers can leave unencumbered by boxes or shopping bags while their new sportswear is being delivered directly to their doorsteps.