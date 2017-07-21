Do run in this store – then buy the shoes online

‘Customers want everything nowadays,’ says Tomohiro Katsuki, founder and executive creative director of Prism Design Consulting Shanghai. ‘In China, O2O business is the latest trend. With electronic payment systems like Alipay and WeChat Pay, nobody uses cash anymore. Everyone comes and goes freely between the online and offline worlds. So both experiences need to be special, connected by one story.’

Designed by Prism Design in collaboration with Office Coastline, the Runner Camp store is part of the new wave of retail spaces that incorporate e-commerce as seamlessly as something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie.

While for readers in the west, the Amazon Go concept stores may come to mind, in China, Alibaba’s Hema supermarket is already functioning in 13 locations – with mobile leading the shopping experience.

O2O refers to business strategies that transfer customers from online to offline – but Runner Camp brings the customer journey full circle, from offline to online, back to offline. There is a gym and training centre on the second floor of the space, which is accessed via the floating metal staircase in brand-orange. (‘We were inspired by the industrial materials prevalent in Shanghai’s cityscape; it’s almost like going lightly from the heights of the Pudong area to the Puxi area,’ says Katsuki.)

So once customers have received their purchases, they can return to Runner Camp to enjoy the specialized running facilities; which include an interactive LED group exercise area, as well as the compulsory treadmills and weight equipment, a locker room and showers.