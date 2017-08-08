dRMM builds a cancer care centre that's therapeutic in nature

Alex de Rijke, founding director of dRMM Architects who led the team in the design of the centre, wanted to create a practical and emotional oasis for people living with cancer. The building is de Rijke’s physicalized response to a question often asked by cancer sufferers: ‘Why?’ As the evidence increasingly points to carcinogenic elements in our food, drink, air, and material components, de Rijke and the dRMM team attempt to address the relationship between the built environment and the causes of cancer. Maggie’s Oldham utilizes cross-laminated hardwood, a material invented though dRMM’s work on Endless Stair in 2013. (Read the interview with de Rijke on the installation here.) Also constructed from American tulipwood with AHEC, the building represents a deliberate intervention of the aesthetic and functional norms in hospitals.

In Maggie’s, staff do not wear ID badges, nor is there signage at the entrances; only open doors that welcome inside the Greater Manchester community for psychological support, practical advice, nutrition workshops, relaxation, stress management, art therapy, and yoga. dRMM gave nature a strong presence in the building, creating the atmosphere of an ‘inside-out treehouse’ open to the trees and sky.