dRMM builds a cancer care centre that's therapeutic in nature

OLDHAM, England – The first cross-laminated hardwood building in the world, Maggie’s Centre in Oldham represents a new direction for cancer care that's more home than hospital.
For over two decades, Maggie’s Centres across the UK and abroad have been providing free practical and emotional support to people living with cancer as well as their family and friends. Far from a sterile, clinical hospital environment, with sunless rooms full of steel and plastic furniture, Maggie’s Oldham is a community space that’s open concept – in more ways than one.