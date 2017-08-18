Employees give meaning to Hyundai Capital’s UK HQ



It’s no coincidence that several of these are directly inspired by areas in the home. Gensler takes its cues from the comfortable and relaxed ambiance of the home to encourage socialization and collaboration. In response to the client’s request for a space that would empower its employees, Gensler came up with an adaptive design that adds value to various work or social activities.

To contribute to the comfort and familiarity of their work environment, Hyundai Capital employees are encouraged to bring in plants, vinyl records, books, and other objects, to co-opt the space and make it their own.