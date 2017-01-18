Es Devlin’s first solo installation siphons the scent of Chanel

LONDON – The Fifth Sense is an intriguing online platform from British fashion bible i-D and Chanel that celebrates women across the creative industries. It promises to provide video and editorial content, as well as what it describes as ‘hero’ projects, each taking its cues from Chanel fragrances.

First up was set designer Es Devlin (Frame 101, p. 149; Frame 108, p. 098), renowned for her work with the likes of Kanye West and Adele, and for her stage productions for the Royal Opera House. In September Devlin put together her first solo installation, which occupied a London warehouse in Peckham’s Copeland Park.

Mirror Maze comprised a series of rooms that explored themes such as memory and time, as well as scent. The first of these was a large-scale, walk-through film projection. This was followed by a labyrinth of mirrored walls that echoed the form of the 1920s mirrored staircase leading to Coco Chanel’s private apartment on Rue Cambon in Paris. Leaving the maze, visitors wandered into a space confined within a cascade of water intended to evoke the sensation of falling. Last but by no means least, the final room was infused with a new scent created for the event by Olivier Polge, Chanel’s in-house perfumer.