EuroShop 2017 sees Joanna Laajisto create her dream retail clients

The EuroShop 2017 stand was developed in collaboration with Joanna Laajisto, Helsinki-based interior architect, designer, and former professional snowboarder. We speak to Laajisto about her role in developing and designing the retail concepts in The Village.

You’ve worked for a broad spectrum of clients, designing for restaurants, showrooms and workplaces. How does your approach to design change for retail as opposed to these other spaces?

With all design, I think you need to have an understanding of human experience: how people will act and feel in a certain space. But in retail design, you need to be especially mindful of that. We usually start building the retail concept around the customer experience.

Also, in retail there is a tremendous request for individuality. Every brand wants to stand out on the shopping street and have a unique look! It is a challenge, but also a great opportunity for creativity.

What was your role in The Village stand?

My studio and I created the 1000-sq-m stand to showcase the strengths of Ansorg, Vitra and Vizona as expert partners in creating retail environments with shopfitting and lighting. We created the overall concept, the interior design, and developed the customer journeys and profiles.