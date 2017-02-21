Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Euroshop 2017 will see Hans Boodt Mannequins stand out from the crowd

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Courtesy of Hans Boodt
Tags Düsseldorf, Euroshop 2017, Hans Boodt Mannequins, Mannequins, Trade Fair Stand

    DÜSSELDORF – Taking the concept of ‘made to measure’ to the next level, Dutch brand Hans Boodt has created a new Premium collection of mannequins for Euroshop 2017.

    The Premium label will be unveiled on 5 March in Düsseldorf. Designed for high-fashion clients, the Premium label will stand beside Hans Boodt’s established Collection label mannequins which have a distinctive sense of urban cool. Between these collections, Hans Boodt mannequins can be used in a broad spectrum of retail contexts – from large retail chains to bespoke boutiques.



    Hans Boodt’s new collection is influenced by not only fashion, but also architecture, interior design, movies and the media from around the world, an inspiration echoed through the myriad textures, lines, and characters of the mannequins constructed and customized through 3D modelling and printing.

    hansboodtmannequins.com

    Visit Hans Boodt Mannequins at Euroshop from 5 - 9 March 2017 at Hall 11, Stand No. D42. 

