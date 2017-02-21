Euroshop 2017 will see Hans Boodt Mannequins stand out from the crowd

DÜSSELDORF – Taking the concept of ‘made to measure’ to the next level, Dutch brand Hans Boodt has created a new Premium collection of mannequins for Euroshop 2017.



The Premium label will be unveiled on 5 March in Düsseldorf. Designed for high-fashion clients, the Premium label will stand beside Hans Boodt’s established Collection label mannequins which have a distinctive sense of urban cool. Between these collections, Hans Boodt mannequins can be used in a broad spectrum of retail contexts – from large retail chains to bespoke boutiques.



