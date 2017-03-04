Five Days of Frame #115: Behind Mark Laban’s primitive approach to cutting-edge design

Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    PROCESS – Mark Laban’s Rustic Stool is his interpretation of a Japanese teahouse, but the manufacturing process is less traditional and more cutting edge innovation — literally. 

    Drawing inspiration from the concept of wabi-sabi, which champions a worldview focused on the acceptance of transience and imperfection, Laban took his design cues from the rusticity found in traditional teahouse architecture. 

    However, Laban created his stool using contemporary digital manufacturing processes and computer aided manufacture software. 'I discovered that by manipulating variables within the parameters of the CAM software I could produce interesting distortions that are conventionally imperfect or incomplete, like the "rough" patterned textures,' explains Laban.

    Experimenting with the artificially generated rough textures led Laban to draw a comparison with tree bark, which in turn led to design iterations influenced by the original stool archetype — rustic seats constructed from log slabs and incorporating simple wedged construction techniques. 

    To translate the digital to the physical, Laban 3D-modelled the final components of the stool as simple solid forms and calibrated the cutting tool to produce the desired geometric cuts, giving the components a texture like tree bark. Finally, once the milling was completed, the parts were sanded, the joint details completed manually and the piece assembled.

    marklaban.com

    Read the full feature of Mark Laban’s Rustic Stool in Frame #115, available now.

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.

    Five Days of Frame #115: Ippolito Fleitz Group adds another feather to its cap

    MUNICH – The Motel One head office expands the portfolio of Ippolito Fleitz Group, from which five milestone projects are featured in our March/April issue.
    Frame 115

    Five Days of Frame #115: Behind the scenes with the photographer of our Sabine Marcelis feature

    ROTTERDAM – Photographer Floor Knaapen gives a behind-the-scenes exclusive from the Sabine Marcelis feature in our newly released March/April issue.

