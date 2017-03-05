Five Days of Frame #115: Behind the scenes with the photographer of our Sabine Marcelis feature

ROTTERDAM – To kick-off the release of our March/April issue, we’ll be posting five days of web-exclusive content. Here, Floor Knaapen gives us an exclusive look behind the scenes of her photography for our Sabine Marcelis feature in Frame #115. Key aspects of the Amsterdammer’s work are surprise and storytelling, which she put into practice while working with designer Sabine Marcelis.

Your website reads: Floor Knaapen Viewtography. Can you describe what you mean by 'viewtography' and how your work relates to it?

It's an umbrella name I invented to describe my work portfolio, which consists of a wide range of projects. I didn’t want to be placed in a box, and put too much focus on one discipline. Styling, curating, creative direction, photography: it’s all part of what I do. But ultimately, I’m always working on creating an image, and telling a trend or story through the image.

You have a background in design. How does your training as a designer help you during shoots with creatives like Sabine Marcelis?

I studied at the Design Academy Eindhoven, but my department – called Identity – focused more on trends, not purely on product design. We learned to give identity to spaces, brands and products, but also to photography series, by focusing more materials, colours and atmosphere. It taught me to view the work of designers more contemplatively. It helps me to find connections, trends, moods and currents in the designers' works. I have always tried to stay in close contact with designers. They keep me informed and help me to stay on top of new developments. I love to bring together different designs and, by doing so, create a visual story.