Five Days of Frame #115: Ippolito Fleitz Group adds another feather to its cap

MUNICH – In our March/April 2017 issue, identity architects Gunter Fleitz and Peter Ippolito of Ippolito Fleitz Group (IFG) present the five milestone projects that define their signature style – or lack of one. From the Palace of International Forums in Uzbekistan to the Yancheng Urban Forest in China, the IFG portfolio is now expanded by the headquarters of the Motel One Group.

For the budget design hotel brand, IFG designed a corporate environment to match the brand identity and values of its hospitality environment. The Munich headquarters comprise of office spaces, a conference and training centre, and a restaurant, all accessed from the shared lobby. The lobby is two storeys high and extends through the length of the building, with entrances at opposite ends. Taking centre stage, literally, is the reception – the long, beautifully polished counter of smoked oak, a material typically used in all Motel One hotels, stands in the middle of the space and is backed by an eight-metre high wooden relief wall.