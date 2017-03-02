Five Days of Frame #115: The performance that completed the architecture of OMA’s Faena Forum

MIAMI – Building a cultural venue is a claim to fame shared by many architecture practices. OMA, however, went one step further with its Faena Forum in Miami, by actually co-creating the dance performance that opened the new centre.

‘It was a multidisciplinary effort,’ says OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu. ‘We collaborated closely with choreographer Pam Tanowitz for nearly a year before the performance. We architects saw it as an ideal scenario for beta-testing all the staging capabilities. We wanted to make sure the choreography and architecture had a complementary relationship.’ To achieve that goal, OMA had to maximize the possibilities of each element involved.