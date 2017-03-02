Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Five Days of Frame #115: The performance that completed the architecture of OMA’s Faena Forum

       Text Jane Szita
Tags Architecture, Frame 115, Interior Architecture, Miami, OMA, Performance, USA

    MIAMI – Building a cultural venue is a claim to fame shared by many architecture practices. OMA, however, went one step further with its Faena Forum in Miami, by actually co-creating the dance performance that opened the new centre.

    ‘It was a multidisciplinary effort,’ says OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu. ‘We collaborated closely with choreographer Pam Tanowitz for nearly a year before the performance. We architects saw it as an ideal scenario for beta-testing all the staging capabilities. We wanted to make sure the choreography and architecture had a complementary relationship.’ To achieve that goal, OMA had to maximize the possibilities of each element involved.

    Photos Philippe Ruault


    Photo Bruce Damonte


    Photo Iwan Baan

    Shohei Shigematsu. Photo Bruce Damonte

    The debut dance performance, Once With Me, Once Without Me, focused on the relationship between public and players, literally embedding viewers in the stage while the dancers engaged with the entire assembly hall.

    oma.eu

    Location 3300-3398 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA

    Title image photo by Bruce Damonte.

    Read the full article in Frame #115, available now.

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 115

    Frame 115

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Frame 115

    Five Days of Frame #115: Ippolito Fleitz Group adds another feather to its cap

    MUNICH – The Motel One head office expands the portfolio of Ippolito Fleitz Group, from which five milestone projects are featured in our March/April issue.
    Frame 115

    Five Days of Frame #115: Behind the scenes with the photographer of our Sabine Marcelis feature

    ROTTERDAM – Photographer Floor Knaapen gives a behind-the-scenes exclusive from the Sabine Marcelis feature in our newly released March/April issue.

    You may also like
    Portrait

    Artist Satorua Aoyama stretches the limits of expression through embroidery
    Frame 115

    Five Days of Frame #115: Q&A with Penda’s Chris Precht

    Paul Barbera's book is a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process in Japan (photo: Josh Dickinson).
    Book

    Exploring Japanese creativity through the lens of photographer Paul Barbera
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Konstantin Grcic talks chairs
    People

    Our houses are becoming more hybrid, say Werner Aisslinger and Tina Bunyaprasit
    Acoustic

    Erwan Bouroullec discusses the importance of acoustic intimacy

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers