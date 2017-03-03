Five Days of Frame #115: Q&A with Penda’s Chris Precht

BEIJING – To kick-off the release of our March/April issue, we’ll be posting five days of web-exclusive content. Here, we hear more from Chris Precht of Penda, the firm whose Hongkun Art Auditorium features in the printed edition.

Chris Precht of Penda describes the scene around him. He’s high up in the mountains near Salzburg, worlds away from Frame’s office in the Dutch lowlands. We’re discussing Hongkun Art Auditorium, the studio’s recent project in Beijing, but today he’s surrounded by alps – or what he refers to as ‘different kinds of skyscrapers’.

Tell me about Hongkun Art Auditorium.

The project is a meeting place. The whole area surrounding the Hongkun Museum of Fine Art [whose foyer Penda also designed] is very upcoming and artsy, but there’s no real meeting space for people to gather or to listen to a lecture. This was one function, but it’s a bit of a multipurpose space. It’s also used as a space for selling art. In the basement there are exhibitions of works of art that are then sold on the first floor. On the third floor there’s an office space.