Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future

TRENDS – Science invariably gets the credit for generating transformations in society. If scientists sow the seeds from which design grows, what better brains to pick for ideas that might motivate designers on the brink of building our future?

From real-time object-hacking to responsive space: in the Frame Lab section of Frame #116 we go beyond the conventional scope of design to find 20 visions that frame the future.

According to our findings, in the world of tomorrow:

1. Both products and materials will be seen as services.

2. Objects will gain empathy – picking up on your emotions and state of mind.

3. Shopping will become immediate.

4. Augmented physical experiences will shape the next interface.

5. Retail will synthesize hospitality, sales, entertainment, education and gaming.

6. Clothes will become tools for communication.