Five Days of Frame #117: Behind the scenes with the photographer of Frame magazine’s latest covers

AMSTERDAM – To kick-off the newest issue of Frame magazine, we’ll be posting five days of exclusive online content throughout the month.

With the release of the July/August issue, the series of four cover photos that Studio Qiu Yang created especially for Frame comes to an end. High time to speak to the man behind the camera about his inspiration and creative process.





How did you interpret the brief of Frame?

QIU YANG: For me the brief sounded like a great opportunity to create images that have a very experimental character. The main aspect that needed to be covered, I felt, was to incorporate a diverse range of materials that can be found in architecture, interiors, and spatial design. With this being set we started to brainstorm.

Could you elaborate a bit more on the concept behind the cover series?

I am a big fan of painting, in particular surrealist paintings. A lot of my work is inspired by this genre. I like them, because they are so dense in the stories they tell. They offer so much freedom on how to tell a story by eliminating any rule that applies to reality. I was curious on how the paintings would turn out and what kind of new story they would tell if we reinterpreted them.

So for the Frame covers, the team and I decided to translate our favourite paintings into actual interiors. On the basis of famous paintings that incorporate architecture, space and interior, we created settings using materials that are typically found in modern interior design and architecture. I decided to focus on a diversity of painters who I feel are particularly interesting in how they deal with space and architecture.