Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Store
Store

Five Days of Frame #117: inventing a stage for remote co-working



Text Floor Kuitert
Tags 5 Days of Frame, Concept, Coworking, Design, Frame 117, Frame Challenge, Maya Pindeus, Product Design

‘I was inspired to develop a new language for a global workforce that operates in both the digital and the physical worlds,’ says Maya Pindeus, who was one of the participants in the Frame Challenge for issue #117, in which we asked emerging designers to come up with future-forward design concepts for tomorrow’s workspace.

Pindeus is talking about her concept for a connected environment that facilitates communication between remote co-workers, which, following publication in Frame, has taken physical shape in her graduation project Reach for the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London.

To enable a physical dialogue over distance, Pindeus designed an interactive interface that allows co-workers to collaborate on a project, no matter their locations. How does that work? Physical prototypes are captured and translated into 3D projections, which become visible in each worker’s remote work environment. Because the system operates via the cloud, the 3D projection can be altered in real time. Any changes discussed and ideas exchanged can be visualized directly, allowing for instantaneous decision-making.

Reinventing the process of long-distance creative collaboration is a necessary step to keep up with today’s fast-changing and increasingly automated world of work, according to Pindeus. ‘By 2020, 40 per cent of workers will be relying on temporary assignments, and 60 per cent of all jobs could be at least partially automated. These figures point to a global trend that is already disrupting human interaction within work environments, which extend beyond the traditional physical office,’ says Pindeus.

Read more about Maya Pindeus’s tool for tomorrow’s workspace in Frame #117, which is out now.

mayapindeus.com

Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A
Billboard: Out Now Studio O+A

More from this issue

Frame 117

Current Issue

Frame 117

This issue explores the shifts in the fitness industry towards wellness as a branded experience and luxury commodity. We visit boutique fitness studios and sophisticated work-out facilities that combine exercise, hospitality and retail.

€ 19,95

Buy now Subscribe
Frame 117

Articles related to this issue
Frame 117/

Five Days of Frame #117: inventing a stage for remote co-working
Frame 117/

5 Days of Frame #117 – The studio is the product, and vice versa

You may also like
Frame 117/

Five Days of Frame #117: Behind the scenes with the photographer of Frame magazine’s latest covers
Frame 117/

Five Days of Frame #117: inventing a stage for remote co-working
Frame 117/

Five Days of Frame #117: Werner Aisslinger predicts the future of hospitality
Frame 117/

Five Days of Frame #117: with sportspitality, fitness enters the hotel room

Paul Barbera's book is a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process in Japan (photo: Josh Dickinson).
Book/

Exploring Japanese creativity through the lens of photographer Paul Barbera

Fire Wall by Bekkring Adams Architects. Photos Bekkring Adams Architects
Installation/

3D printing is making an impression on concrete

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers