Five Days of Frame #117: with sportsitality, fitness enters the hotel room

In our July/August issue The Fashion of Fitness, we discuss how more and more industries – including hospitality – are tapping into the wellness sector.

Poor sleep, heavy meals, insufficient exercise – travel, especially work-related, can be the enemy of a healthy lifestyle. Hence the hotel industry’s enthusiastic adoption of sportspitality – a fitness-oriented approach that goes far beyond the traditional dull hotel gym.

One recent example is the Hilton hotels’ introduction of the Five Feet to Fitness in-room wellness concept. A training station by Gym Rax and indoor stationary bike offer immediate access to exercise equipment, while fitness videos created in collaboration with Aktiv Solutions push travellers to stay fit while away from home.