Billboard: Frame Awards WK6
Billboard: Frame Awards WK6
Store
Store

Five Days of Frame 118: One Plus Partnership puts film back in cinema



Text Sofia Angelopoulou
Photos Jiangnan Photography
Tags 5 Days of Frame, China, Cinema, Culture, Frame 118, Interior Design, One Plus Partnership

Wuhan, China – Before the widespread use of digital projection in cinema, piles of film reels and large projectors were a common sight in movie theatres. In Wuhan’s Wushang Mall Cinema, One Plus Partnership draws inspiration from this heritage to make a visual impact, referencing the rotating motion of film reels in projectors.

A husband-and-wife duo based in Hong Kong, the design studio is known for their dramatic cinema environments. Here, round plates are suspended from the ceiling in various heights; linked together in an enormous ceiling installation that serves as the main feature of the dynamic interior. Running through the entire lobby, the 2.8-m-diameter aluminium plates are painted to look like wood and give visitors the impression of continuous motion, thanks to the thoughtful position of lighting.

To balance the dynamic atmosphere, the flooring of the lobby features long strips of brown stone in two warm, mild shades, aligned with the direction of the ceiling structures. The darker shades enhance the illusion of movement by imitating the shadows the round plates would cast on the floor. Some of the plates are allowed to reach the floor, subtly separating and dividing different functional areas from the general lobby.

Round shapes are repeated throughout.

The motif of film reels continues inside the cinema auditoriums where small brown discs made of sound-absorbing material cover the ceiling and walls, creating a sense of speed and excitement as they seem to be flying towards the audience.

onepluspartnership.com

Read more about One Plus Partnership’s cinema projects in Frame 118, which is out now

Billboard: Frame Awards WK6
Billboard: Frame Awards WK6

More from this issue

Frame 118

Current Issue

Frame 118

The Sep/Oct issue explores how hotels and restaurants are striving to be local in every aspect. From the food they offer to the plates on which it’s served; to the materials used in the spaces. Local hospitality has never been so global.

€ 19,95

Buy now Subscribe
Frame 118

Articles related to this issue
Cinema/

Five Days of Frame 118: One Plus Partnership puts film back in cinema
Hospitality/

Five Days of Frame 118: Noma here and there

You may also like
Cinema/

Five Days of Frame 118: One Plus Partnership puts film back in cinema
Australia/

Gensler draws on the domestic appeal of a Sydney home for tech giant Dropbox
Hospitality/

Ya Pan adds Japanese festival atmosphere to Tel Aviv hospitality
Frame Awards/

Introducing the 2018 Frame Awards jury for hospitality spaces
Frame 118/

Five Days of Frame 118: The making of the cover
Frame Magazine/

Out Now: Frame 118 – Home-Grown Hotels

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Suppose Design Office

Suppose Design Office

Building in a Social Context

€ 39

Buy Now
Identity Architects

Identity Architects

Ippolito Fleitz Group

€ 39

Buy Now
Built Unbuilt

Built Unbuilt

by Julien De Smedt

€ 34

Buy Now
Mark #69

Mark #69

Bullets & Ghost Ships

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers