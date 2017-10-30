Five designs to de-stress

Frame 119 is hitting stores this Wednesday. In this issue – titled Welcome to the Responsive Workplace – one of the topics we discuss is how to reduce stress, particularly in today’s always-on workforce. In the section of the magazine called The Challenge, five makers were commissioned to conceptualize a product, space, or service to address the global increase of work-related burnout, depression, and insomnia. At the same time, we received online submissions by designers from all over the world in response to this topic. Here are five designs we selected. Mind Wandering Bloom by Caroline Angiulo

Photo Caroline Angiulo Textile designer and researcher Caroline Angiulo created Mind Wandering Bloom, a playful collection of interactive toys intended to soothe the user with a combination of sensory stimulation and repetitive actions. Think knitting, meets stress balls, meets the Fidget Cube. Angiulo describes herself as intrigued by colours, movement, interaction, imagination, surrealism, and fantasy. Mind Wandering Bloom aims to provide people with a momentary escape into the fantastical. ‘Mind wandering occurs when you are executing an easy, repetitive, and relatively unstimulating task, enabling you to lapse into “task-unrelated” thoughts,’ Angiulo explains. ‘Research suggests that this state of mind is healthy for mental wellbeing and can help stimulate creativity.’