Five products leading the way to our sun-fuelled future

Trends – In Frame 119, we explore how designers are integrating solar technology into everyday objects, transforming human environments with their future-conscious focus on sustainability.

The latest issue of the magazine features a spread of innovative products at the forefront of a fast-progressing solar-tech industry. Researchers are constantly developing new ways to harness the planet’s primary energy source – most recently, a team of biochemists from Imperial College London, Central Saint Martins, and the University of Cambridge have developed ‘solar wallpaper’ using living photosynthetic bacteria. The bacteria is used as ink to print the circuitry of a biologically based solar battery and panel directly onto paper.

http://www3.imperial.ac.uk/newsandeventspggrp/imperialcollege/newssummary/news_6-11-2017-12-27-41

Compared to bacteria-based solar wallpaper, Solar Squared by Build Solar is a little closer to traditional solar panels, though still far ahead of the clunky black sheets we’re used to. Solar Squared is a transparent cube that can be used in building construction – a block of glass that generates energy and transforms entire structures into power plants. The most impressive feature of Solar Squared is its dual function as a mostly transparent construction material that captures the energy of sunlight while allowing it to infiltrate interiors unobstructed.

While Solar Squared has yet to make its debut in a large-scale architecture project, C.F. Moller has integrated solar tiles directly in the façade of the Copenhagen International School.