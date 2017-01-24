Folli Follie reinterprets the museum environment for a retail setting

MANTUA – Baciocchi Associati’s latest project, Folli Follie’s Mantua boutique, reinterprets the museum environment for a retail setting, drawing inspiration from the flexibility of curatorial displays.



Baciocchi Associati uses signature luxe materials like brass, glass and marble for the display elements – shelves, countertops and cases – to underline the boutique’s museum feel. Muted concrete grey tones are found throughout the space, and a geometric motif punctuates the boutique in unexpected places, such as the door handles, ceiling, and floors.





In the conception of the design, Folli Follie and Baciocchi Associati wanted the separate spaces inside the boutique to communicate so wives and husbands and boys and girls could shop together and advise each other. The boutique’s façade has two separate entrances for the men’s and women’s sections, but these distinct spaces maintain an aesthetic connection by using similar materials in unique ways. The women’s section is marked by a series of pillars in white enamel and bands of black flamed granite alongside shelves in black and green back painted glass. Simultaneously, the men’s section highlights the same black flamed granite in its counters, and uses cement, brass and wood for its shelves.

