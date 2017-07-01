Frame #117 – The Fashion of Fitness

This year’s July/August issue of Frame taps into the wellness sector to explore the shift towards self-transformation as a luxury commodity. We visit boutique fitness studios and sophisticated work-out facilities that combine exercise, hospitality, retail and a host of related amenities: Google promotes wellness in their London workplace, Herzog & de Meuron meets the needs of New York’s health-conscious residents, and Dsquared2 goes beyond high-end retail with the addition of a luxury gym and spa to their Milan headquarters. Follow the fashion of fitness.
Objects
End-of-life textiles become fuel for renewal. Flax has a fresh future in furniture. Spirituality shines in design. Discover new horizons in the world of products.
The Challenge – Tomorrow’s Workplace
Frame challenges emerging designers to answer a topical question with a future-forward concept. Sparked by media reports that robots are likely to replace half of all jobs over the next 20 years, we commissioned five makers to design an item, tool, space or service that relates to the anticipated automation of tomorrow’s workspace.
Portraits
David Chipperfield is serious about society. Rafaël Rozendaal works the web. Werner Aisslinger influences evolution. Germans Ermičs masters glass. Meet the people; get their perspectives.
Spaces
India Mahdavi pulls it together at KaDeWe. Casson Mann and Snøhetta reveal a replica. Brands get to the point at Milan Design Week. Step inside the great indoors.
Fitness Lab
While some fitness fanatics are out to shrink in size, the wellness economy itself is swelling exponentially. Not only have health-related spaces upped their game – there’s more appeal, more design – the trend is also invading retail, hospitality, work and living areas.
Reports – Lighting
Foscarini emotionalizes light. Bocci makes glass look like candy. Simon gets smarter. Flos reflects fairgoers in Milan. Discover what’s driving the business of design.