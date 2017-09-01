Out Now: Frame 118 – Home-Grown Hotels

The Sep/Oct issue of Frame explores how hotels and restaurants are striving to be local in every sense of the word, from the food they offer to the plates on which it’s served. Not to mention the people who craft the space and the materials used; the tours they offer and the guides who lead them.

El Equipo Creativo turns the catch into a lure in a Barcelona tuna restaurant, while Noma proves that time and place trump all with pop-ups on two contrasting continents. When it comes to today’s hospitality scene: local has never been so global.



Objects