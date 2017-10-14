The Frame Awards gala and prize-giving ceremony

On 2 January 2018, the nominees will be announced; and on 21 February 2018, the nominees in each category will have the opportunity to defend their work before the jury. The second stage of the judging, the live judging adds depth and interaction to the selection of the winners.

Amsterdam – Over the past few weeks, designers, makers, and clients from all over the world have been submitting their best interiors and spatial work to the Frame Awards. The deadline is 1 November , after which submissions will close and a jury of experts will select the nominees for the Spatial, Executional, and Societal Awards, as well as confer the Honorary Awards.

The live judging, followed by the Awards ceremony on the next day, will be held in the Gashouder of West Amsterdam’s Westergasfabriek.

On 22 February 2018, the prize-giving ceremony for the Frame Awards will see the best and the brightest of the interior-design world take their places in the Gashouder. To put a crown on an inspiring and entertaining programme of events, the Frame Awards gala will include the announcement of the winners and prize-giving ceremony, a grand dinner, and aftershow party with selected jury members, VIPs, and press in attendance.

The winners will receive a Frame Awards trophy and communication package honouring their work. This includes a feature in a special edition of Frame magazine to be published in April 2018, as well as extensive coverage online and in international press.

Tickets to the grand Frame Awards gala will soon be available for purchase. Sign up to our mailing list and we’ll let you know as soon as tickets go on sale for this fabulous event and your chance to rub shoulders with the leaders of the industry.

Location Westergasfabriek, Klönneplein 1, 1014 DD Amsterdam, the Netherlands