Frame energy breakfast powers Milan despite a transport strike

       Text Terri Chen
Tags Aesop, Design, Frame MDW17, Installation, Milan, Milan Design Week 2017, Window Display

    MILAN – The buses, trams and metro trains of the city stood at a standstill, but in the Aesop Corso Magenta store, conversation and fresh orange juice were flowing as freely as the waters of the dainty Vedovelle Fountain window installation designed by Sabine Marcelis.

    As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations at Milan Design Week, Frame empowered Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis to demonstrate spatial design excellence with the installation for Aesop. Displayed exclusively in the Corso Magenta store, Vedovelle Fountain explores how water in motion can affect perceptions of materiality, light, and space while improving its environment.

    Consisting of two transparent monolith cylinders illuminated from within by blue neon, Marcelis’s Vedovelle Fountain was inspired by the traditional Milanese vedovelle drinking fountains that provide thirsty citizens and travellers with a continuous supply of fresh water. Here, water flows down from the tops of the monoliths and up again through transparent tubes, playing with the neon light and air bubbles along the way. The constant motion of the water also gently purifies the air, and releases negative ions – just as waterfalls and ocean waves do – creating a sense of relaxation and restoration in everyone in the store.

    Aesop Corso Magenta hosted an Energy Breakfast on 5 April to launch the Vedovelle Fountain window installation, but on the very same morning Milan’s public transportation workers went on strike, causing major disruptions all over the city. Undeterred, the international design crowd made their way to the store – arriving from all over the city to enjoy healthy breakfast options, discussions on design, and to experience the relaxing effects of the installation’s gentle ripples and splashes playing with sunlight and neon.

    sabinemarcelis.com

    Location Aesop Corso Magenta, Via Meravigli 18, 20121 Milan

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    You may also like
    Event

    Frame feeds MINDS on 6 April
    Event

    For Frame's 20th anniversary, Sabine Marcelis makes a splash in Aesop
    Show

    Tokujin Yoshioka x LG light up the future
    Show

    COS x Studio Swine play with the philosophy of bubbles
    Event

    Inside MINDS, Frame’s first event for top creatives and industry leaders
    Event

    Frame broadens MINDS on 5 April

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers