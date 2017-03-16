Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Be our guest at Milan Design Week 2017

    MILAN – Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Frame publishes magazines and books that are internationally recognized industry leaders, and has expanded into an omni-channel media brand.

    Now at Milan Design Week 2017, Frame presents MINDS: Reshaping Hospitality, a series of talks and discussions by inspirational creatives, industry leaders and entrepreneurs on the next steps forward in creating the perfect hospitality experience.

    Hosted by boutique hotel brand Room Mate, the event will take place from 4 to 6 April in the hours of the Italian aperitivo. The speakers of each evening are as follows:

    4 APRIL | 18:00-19:00
    Sushir Kadidal | Design director – Yabu Pushelberg
    Daan Lucas | Founder – Random Studio
    Fokke Moerel | Partner – MVRDV 

    5 APRIL | 18:00-19:00
    Sabine Marcelis | Designer
    Lyndon Neri | Co-Founder – Neri&Hu
    Kike Sarasola | Founder – Room Mate Hotels and Be Mate 
    Carlo Urbinati | Founder – Foscarini 

    6 APRIL | 18:00-19:00
    Jesus Ilinares | CEO – Andreu World
    Peter Ippolito | Co-Founder – Ippolito Fleitz Group
    Natali Canas del Pozo | Co-Founder – El Equipo Creativo 

    There will also be cocktails served in the lobby from 17:30-19:30 on each of the three evenings.

    This event is part of Frame MINDS, a platform for the global interior design community to gather and discuss key industry issues. Be it in retail, hospitality, workplace or event design, MINDS addresses trends and topical issues such as how to deal with e-commerce, the impact of the experience economy, and the global distribution challenge.

    ‘It’s our mission to empower spatial design excellence,’ says Robert Thiemann, founder and director of Frame. ‘Room Mate is a wonderful case in point, giving signature designers free reign to transform centrally located spaces into locally informed hospitality venues. Teaming up with the hospitality powerhouse that Room Mate is, gives us a great opportunity to bring our vision to life.’

    For the occasion, designer Sabine Marcelis has transformed the lobby of Room Mate Giulia, replacing its palette with marble textures and her signature neon lights, bringing inside the beautiful natural surroundings of Italy and turning the space into an open area for relaxation and contemplation to be enjoyed by Milan Design Week visitors and locals alike.

    The Room Mate Giulia lobby as it stands

    At the same time, Frame invited Marcelis to design a window installation for skincare brand Aesop. Her installation Vedovelle Fountain, which explores how water in motion affects perceptions of materiality, light and space, plays with the transparencies of light and water while gently purifying the air. Vedovelle Fountain will be on display at Aesop Corso Magenta throughout Milan Design Week.

    Aesop Corso Magenta awaits its installation for Milan Design Week


    Register now to attend MINDS: Reshaping Hospitality from 4 to 6 April 2017 (18:00-19:00) at Room Mate Giulia. Free to attend and open to all, this is a global design community event not to be missed.

    Location Via Silvio Pellico 4, 20121 Milan, Italy

    Social media junkies can keep track of Frame’s anniversary celebrations with #Frame20Years and follow us at Milan Design Week with #FrameMDW17.

