Frame Minds brings a material exchange to IDS Vancouver 2017

VANCOUVER – In collaboration with the upcoming International Design Show Vancouver, Frame Minds is pairing three Netherlands-based designers with three Vancouver-based creators for a conversation series over two days, moderated by Frame editor Tracey Ingram. Frame Minds, a speaker series for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas on the latest trends and issues in the international design world, will bring together some of the most influential Dutch and Canadian creatives to discuss their work processes, material choices and what inspires them to create in their practices.
With Brent Comber and Os & Oos kicking off the first Minds talk at IDS on 30 September, followed by Bobbie Burgers and Studio Rens in dialogue on the same day, Vancouver-based artist Martha Sturdy will welcome Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis to her studio on 1 October.
Investigating opacity and reflection in the materials she works with, Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis is known for her elegant neon lighting, coloured mirrors, and sculptural resin objects, as well as larger installations such as the three-dimensional interpretation of De Stijl at the Dutch Pavilion during this year’s Cannes Film Festival. While Marcelis works with materials that often dictate the shape of her final pieces, Martha Sturdy lets each piece guide her to the right material. Working mainly with steel, resin, brass, and cedar, Sturdy creates functional art, sculptures and paintings. ‘My creative process is quite simple,’ she explains, ‘I create things because I want them – I design for myself’. At the same time, Louis Vuitton, Bergdorf Goodman, and the Four Seasons are counted amongst her studio’s clients.
Frame Minds: Design in Dialogue with Martha Sturdy and Sabine Marcelis will take place at 14:00 – 15:00 on 1 October 2017. Shuttle service to and from the Vancouver Convention Centre will be provided.
Location 12 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver