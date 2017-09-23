Frame Minds brings a material exchange to IDS Vancouver 2017

VANCOUVER – In collaboration with the upcoming International Design Show Vancouver, Frame Minds is pairing three Netherlands-based designers with three Vancouver-based creators for a conversation series over two days, moderated by Frame editor Tracey Ingram. Frame Minds, a speaker series for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas on the latest trends and issues in the international design world, will bring together some of the most influential Dutch and Canadian creatives to discuss their work processes, material choices and what inspires them to create in their practices.

With Brent Comber and Os & Oos kicking off the first Minds talk at IDS on 30 September, followed by Bobbie Burgers and Studio Rens in dialogue on the same day, Vancouver-based artist Martha Sturdy will welcome Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis to her studio on 1 October.