Frame Minds explores the impact of digitalization on tomorrow’s architecture

Tomorrow’s Architecture Towards the Digital Era will take place on 28 September at the Arper Showroom in Amsterdam. Moderated by Frame founder and director Robert Thiemann, the Minds talk will begin at 18:00, followed by a cocktail reception until 21:00.

AMSTERDAM – In today’s increasingly digital world, more and more architects and designers are building with bits as well as bricks. In collaboration with Arper, Frame Minds will explore ideas and solutions for the phygital future of the international design world.

RSVP HERE

Wessel van Beerendonk is a co-founder of Studio Rap, an architectural design and fabrication company based in the Netherlands. Specializing in innovative processes involving high-end computer-based design and robotic fabrication, Studio Rap delivers projects that balance client needs with material performance and production efficiency. Van Beerendonk will share his studio’s answers to the new challenges faced by architects and designers in a world of digital technology.

Representing EGM Architects, Jeroen de Bruijn and Merel Brabers are an interior architect and a R&D designer who are also excited to discuss the possibilities offered by new digital tools and techniques in the design process. Brabers and de Bruijn are convinced that technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, sensors, and parametric design provide designers with a broader palette of possibilities to create projects that fit better with end users. ‘New production techniques – think 3D printing and other file-to-factory design tools – will allow for a more flexible, tailored, and efficient approach in the future,’ say the designers. ‘In addition, we see data collected by sensors as the starting point for a new design method that will deliver an end product that’s closer to the end user. Big data is the future.’

Data and connectivity are a persistent context for physical spaces and objects in today’s world, Paul Skinner agrees. ‘Considering the changing properties of new digital materials alongside traditional materials such as wood and metal is critical,’ says the Tellart creative director. The merging of the physical and digital worlds is perhaps best demonstrated by AR technology, which Skinner predicts will have a huge impact on the architecture and interior design industries. ‘Imagine a world in which most people carry smartphones that transform objects and spaces into rich layers of information, narratives, and functionality. Designing buildings specifically to accommodate and encourage augmentation of its spaces will make tomorrow’s field of architecture unrecognizable. New behaviours, new social patterns to design for – exciting.’

Finally, Arper’s business development manager Giulio Feltrin will contribute to the discussion by speaking for the people, demanding added value in the face of the designers’ creative enthusiasm. ‘We at Arper think that technology should be in service of human interaction and beauty,’ he says. ‘Technology needs to be integrated only when it brings concrete value to the user and the product: ideally it is invisible, it fuses seamlessly into the environment so that all we are left with is experience. We design for people above all.’

For this reason, Feltrin believes that spaces are the real challenge in the face of rapid digitalization. ‘Life and work are blurring, demanding new solutions and responsive, modular spaces,’ he says. The future holds infinite challenges as well as possibilities. Join us at Frame Minds: Tomorrow’s Architecture Towards the Digital Era to weigh in on the discussion and hear what these experts have to say.

Frame Minds: Tomorrow’s Architecture Towards the Digital Era will take place on 28 September at the Arper Showroom in Amsterdam. Places are limited, so RSVP now.

Location Cruquiusweg 111-P, 1019 AG Amsterdam