Frame Minds opens Design in Dialogue at IDS Vancouver 2017

VANCOUVER – In collaboration with the upcoming International Design Show Vancouver, Frame Minds is pairing three Netherlands-based designers with three Vancouver-based creators for a conversation series over two days, moderated by Frame editor Tracey Ingram. Frame Minds, a speaker series for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas on the latest trends and issues in the international design world, will bring together some of the most influential Dutch and Canadian creatives to discuss their work processes, material choices and what inspires them to create in their practices.

On 30 September North Vancouver-based designer Brent Comber and Eindhoven-based design duo Oskar Peet and Sophie Mensen of Os & Oos will meet at the Brent Comber Studio to kick off the Minds series. Peet and Mensen founded Studio Os & Oos in 2011 and have since worked on projects of various scales, including eyewear retailer Ace and Tate’s Eindhoven store and their light explorative object series, Perspective No 1 and 2. Their work is often defined by a balance between artistic expression and rational functionality; while materials and their relation to the surroundings and the user are key to the design process. Also working at the intersection of aesthetics and functionality, Brent Comber creates sculptural objects, furniture, and interior installations working solely with one material, wood. Influenced by his local environment, Comber has been drawn to wood for its ‘connection to place’ and the various memories and emotions it evokes.

Frame Minds: Design in Dialogue with Brent Comber and Os & Oos takes place from 15:00 – 16:00. Shuttle service to and from the Vancouver Convention Centre will be provided.

Location 1645 Columbia Street, North Vancouver

Later on the same day, North Vancouver-based artist Bobbie Burgers will open her studio for the second Minds event with Stefanie van Keijsteren and Renee Menen of Eindhoven-based Studio Rens. The research-based design studio Rens is known for experimenting with colour and its effect on various materials, from carpets to ceramics. ‘In design, research is often seen as a pre-phase, but for us it’s so important in every step that the research becomes our product in many cases,’ says Menen. ‘We start with one central theme – a colour, material, product or crafting method – which gives shape to the process.’