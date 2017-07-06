Rethinking Plastic: Trash or Treasure?

AMSTERDAM – In collaboration with Room on the Roof at de Bijenkorf, Frame will present MINDS, a speaker series for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas and solutions on the issues facing the international design world.
Next week's event follows the MINDS events held during Milan Design Week and at Barcelona Design Week this year.
Dutch designer Dave Hakkens sets the tone for the evening with his Precious Plastic window installation, which transforms plastic trash into treasure.
Hakkens’ renewed-plastic creations
Moderated by Frame director and founder Robert Thiemann, the MINDS event will bring together the most influential figures of the Dutch design world.
Mannequin manufacturer Hans Boodt will share the latest innovations in environmentally responsible production methods, with product development manager Coen Viguurs sharing his challenges when it comes to sustainably sourcing raw materials. Finally, Vincent Sturkenboom, creative director of de Bijenkorf, will provide context to the discussion with his perspective of working with brands and designers.
Take your place among the most influential figures of the Dutch design world on 11 July.
Location Illy Café, 4th floor, de Bijenkorf, Dam 1, 1012 JS Amsterdam