Billboard: Chemetal Glowing Metals 1
Billboard: Chemetal Glowing Metals 1
Store

Rethinking Plastic: Trash or Treasure?



Text Terri Chen
Tags Amsterdam, Dave Hakkens, De Bijenkorf, Event, MINDS Rethinking Plastic, Talks

AMSTERDAM – In collaboration with Room on the Roof at de Bijenkorf, Frame will present MINDS, a speaker series for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas and solutions on the issues facing the international design world. 

Next week's event follows the MINDS events held during Milan Design Week and at Barcelona Design Week this year.

Dutch designer Dave Hakkens sets the tone for the evening with his Precious Plastic window installation, which transforms plastic trash into treasure.

Hakkens’ renewed-plastic creations

Moderated by Frame director and founder Robert Thiemann, the MINDS event will bring together the most influential figures of the Dutch design world.

Mannequin manufacturer Hans Boodt will share the latest innovations in environmentally responsible production methods, with product development manager Coen Viguurs sharing his challenges when it comes to sustainably sourcing raw materials. Finally, Vincent Sturkenboom, creative director of de Bijenkorf, will provide context to the discussion with his perspective of working with brands and designers.

Take your place among the most influential figures of the Dutch design world on 11 July.

Location Illy Café, 4th floor, de Bijenkorf, Dam 1, 1012 JS Amsterdam

Billboard: Chemetal Glowing Metals 1
Billboard: Chemetal Glowing Metals 1

You may also like
Event/

Inside MINDS, Frame’s first event for top creatives and industry leaders
Best Of/

Have fun for free at Singapore Design Week
Event/

DIY DNA manipulation and flesh coins – exhibition speculates on future needs
Event/

Unmasking innovation at 3 Days of Design
Exhibition/

The theatricality of Henrik Vibskov
ICFF 2017/

ICFF 2017: Decoration over Design

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

© 2017 Frame Publishers