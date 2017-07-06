Rethinking Plastic: Trash or Treasure?

AMSTERDAM – In collaboration with Room on the Roof at de Bijenkorf, Frame will present MINDS, a speaker series for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas and solutions on the issues facing the international design world.

Next week's event follows the MINDS events held during Milan Design Week and at Barcelona Design Week this year.

Dutch designer Dave Hakkens sets the tone for the evening with his Precious Plastic window installation, which transforms plastic trash into treasure.