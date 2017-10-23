Leaderboard: Architonic
From one-night stands to long-term lovers: an event for hotels and their designers



Text Terri Chen
Photos Courtesy of Sleep
Tags Design, Event, Exhibition, Hospitality, Hotel, Sleep: The Hotel Design Event, Sponsored

LONDON – Numerous studies suggest that the loyalty of hotel guests is determined by four factors: environment, sensory stimuli, meaningful experiences, and discovery, say the organizers of the Sleep event.

In association with the specialist hotel design magazine Sleeper, Sleep will explore Loyalty: Lessons in Love over two days on 21 and 22 November 2017 at the Business Design Centre in London. Combining a conference, installations of concept rooms, and an exhibition of over 150 international suppliers, Sleep is Europe’s event for the design, development, and architecture of hotels. 

A long-standing exhibitor at Sleep, Hamilton Conte draws influences from different eras, cultures and styles to create furniture, lighting, and accessories with an eclectic signature.

Indigo Living, part of a Brintons carpet collection designed by Kelly Hoppen which will debut at the Sleep event.

In conjunction with the event, the Sleep Set competition invites four leading design practices to translate the theme of loyalty and love into physical hotel environments. MKV Design, 1508 London, NYC-based Stonehill & Taylor, and Italian studio Il Prisma were chosen for their diverse experiences and global cultures.

As Sleep seeks to create and facilitate conversation that advances new ideas, technological and design innnovation, the event is free to attend, with a compelling combination of panel discussions, lectures, and roundtable discussions by industry influencers including Tristan Auer and Jeffrey Beers.

Design and architecture studio Sundukovy Sisters from Moscow will be designing the pop-up Sleeper Bar to induce love in visitors – and maybe even seduce them.

To register for a complimentary pass to the Sleep event on 21 and 22 November 2017, visit thesleepevent.com

