From one-night stands to long-term lovers: an event for hotels and their designers

LONDON – Numerous studies suggest that the loyalty of hotel guests is determined by four factors: environment, sensory stimuli, meaningful experiences, and discovery, say the organizers of the Sleep event.

In association with the specialist hotel design magazine Sleeper, Sleep will explore Loyalty: Lessons in Love over two days on 21 and 22 November 2017 at the Business Design Centre in London. Combining a conference, installations of concept rooms, and an exhibition of over 150 international suppliers, Sleep is Europe’s event for the design, development, and architecture of hotels.