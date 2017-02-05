Full House by Stefan Diez embraces the deconstruction of design

COLOGNE – Munich-based designer Stefan Diez relocates his workshop to the Museum of Applied Art in Cologne for his retrospective, Full House: Design by Stefan Diez. The exhibition, set to coincide with IMM, runs from mid-January to the beginning of June. Visitors to MAKK will get an inside look at key moments in Diez’s development processes of furniture, luminaires and accessories.

Spanning 15 years, the exhibit showcases international award-winning projects as well as ongoing projects like the Guise luminaire for Vibia and the D1 and D2 chairs for Wagner. Punctuating the exhibition are razor-thin Japanese porcelain tableware, a chair constructed like a car body, LED luminaires that conduct light through their glass bodies, and a shelving system which doubles as a space-creating structure, hinting at Diez’s unconventional approach to design.