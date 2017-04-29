FUO reflects the vanity and style of people who wear hats

WUHAN, China – In the sprawling capital of the Hubei province of central China, Shanghai’s Lukstudio transforms a compact space into a boutique for hat specialists FUO that quite literally reflects artistry, millinery, and the qualities of its customers.

Behind an unassuming storefront is a space dominated by a spiral of mirrors, where hats front myriad reflections. Given the diminutive 55-sq-m space, the installation helps create an illusion of depth. Says Lukstudio founder Christina Luk, ‘[It] fragments the space, you actually don’t know its physical boundaries… You have yourself, your reflection, reflections of other people, you have the foreground and you have the background.’