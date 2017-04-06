German Design Council awards 21 young designers from around the world

MILAN – The vernissage for 'ein&zwanzig' was held on Monday evening in the Zona Tortona, one of the international hot spots of the design scene. The international competition is an initiative by the German Design Council to support young designers at the start of their careers. 'The high quality of so many international entries fills me with pride,' commented Andrej Kupetz, the executive director of the German Design Council and chairman of the jury.

The German Design Council received 574 entries from 36 countries for the competition, which is aimed at young designers from around the globe working in the fields of lifestyle and interior design. A jury of internationally respected experts selected the eponymous twenty-one best works, which were presented on the opening evening of Milan Design Week to invited guests and an international audience by their designers, and celebrated with a lively party afterwards.

At the event, one of the works presented was honoured with the 'Best of Best' award. The jury's choice was not an easy one; the shortlist of 56 products published on the website reveals the diversity, technical virtuosity and experimental approaches of many of the entries. ‘Best of Best’ for Mireille Burger und Rudi Boiten

The designer duo Mireille Burger and Rudi Boiten from Eindhoven, the Netherlands, were thrilled with their 'Best of Best' award. The designers, who operate as Studio Plott, completed their studies at the Design Academy Eindhoven in 2014, uniting conventional manufacturing methods with new printing technologies in their projects. They impressed the jury with their work entitled 'Open Rugs', textile structures made of blended fabrics produced in a three-dimensional printing process.

In the conventional sense as a floor covering, but also as a spatial structure or flexible architecture, 'Open Rugs' is a haptically as well as visually fascinating project. The dialogue between the object and the surface beneath it as well as the combination of intense colour and transparency contribute to the unique tension of the work. The exhibition of the next-generation competition 'ein&zwanzig' will be held from 4 to 9 April at Via Tortona 31 throughout Milan Design Week. It was designed by Studio Besau-Marguerre, who were among the 'Newcomer' finalists for the German Design Award in 2014 and whose portfolio includes renowned projects such as the furnishings for the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. Studio Besau-Marguerre’s exhibition concept gives the extremely diverse range of works by the design newcomers a common setting. The Scandinavian textile manufacturer Kvadrat partnered with the design studio to implement the concept. Running from 4-9 April, the exhibition is open daily from 10:00-21:00.