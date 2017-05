With Stand quiet and look out over the Mediterranean Sea, Wurm explores the shift from a body-based spatial experience to a predominantly machine-based one. This is done through a sensory experience that involves the body, a machine and media: visitors get to climb the vertically-positioned truck like it is a tower, and can take a selfie once they get to the top.

Wurm's Stand quiet and look out over the Mediterranean Sea

Just about Virtues and Vices in General

Wurm uses motor vehicles to comment on the restriction of space, which he believes only applies to the body – messages can travel without the latter thanks to media technology and information space is thus infinite. Nonetheless, infinity can still characterize physical space: it underlies to a certain extent the concept of dwelling, of being on the road, which takes centre stage in Wurm’s caravan installation Just about Virtues and Vices in General.



austrianpavilion.at

kowanz.com/en

erwinwurm.at

Location Giardini della Biennale, Sestiere Castello, 30122 Venice, Italy





Both exhibitions will be on show in the Austrian Pavilion of the 57th Venice Biennale until 26 November 2017.