Glowing Metals add gleam and glamour to contemporary interiors

MATERIALS – US-based manufacturer Chemetal creates the many moods of metal for interior projects of all kinds with its metal designs and laminates. This year, Chemetal launched Glowing Metals, an energetic collection of 36 new metal surfaces that add warmth to modern designs and bring interior spaces to life.

‘Glowing Metals is really about “glowing” warmer metal colours,’ says Chemetal creative director and president Geoff Schaefer. ‘It’s also about “glowing” energy, like the colour and fun of our new Printed Metals and our embossed larger scale reflective designs.’ The company’s largest new product launch ever, the Glowing Metals collection includes polished patterns with mirror-like finishes that create tactile and interesting surfaces, bringing new depth to interiors.

Shown above is Chemetal’s 901 Triangles in reflective anodized aluminium. With 11 new Classic Metals in this collection, new additions include Polished and Brushed Bronzes, a lighter Champagne Brass, Antiqued Copper, Rose Gold, and Blue Brushed Aluminum.