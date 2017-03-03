Have fun for free at Singapore Design Week

SINGAPORE – The fourth edition of Singapore Design Week kicks off today. Events and showcases are taking place all over the island city in the week-long festival which celebrates the best in design and innovation. With over 100 local and international events and activities to get stuck into, it would be all too easy to get carried away and end up spending a fortune. Fear not, however, as we at Frame have put together our top five picks for you to have some free fun at this year’s festival.



Paradiso

3-12 March / 11:00-20:00 – PickJunction







Isola Chair – Photo courtesy of Creativeans Amongst the various exhibitions running throughout the week is Paradiso, a collection showcase manufactured especially for the event. The collaboration between Creativeans – an interdisciplinary design and branding company – and furniture maker Ghimenton combines functionality, Italian craftsmanship and inspiration from the tropical island. The collection will be displayed at PickJunction and you are free to pop by at any time. If you like what you see and want to take your interest one step further, representatives from both sides of the collaboration are hosting a ‘Meet The Makers’ session on 11 March at 12:00, where they will present their work and talk about their experiences working together.







Atlantis Lounge Seat – Photo courtesy of Creativeans

_________



The Missing Dining Table

6-10 March / 10:00-17:00 – Creativeans Office What would you do without your dining table? Perhaps not a question you’ve pondered recently but The Missing Dining Table collection might make you reconsider taking dinnertime for granted. Designer Andrew Loh joins with Creativeans to showcase eight products and ideas that question conventional dining protocol. What might the future hold if we explore opportunities to reinvent how and where we eat? If you’re feeling hungry for inspiration, be sure to put this playful and thought-provoking exhibition on your list.







Singular – Photo courtesy of Creativeans

_________



Pechakucha Night

8 March / 19:00 – ArtScience Museum



Pechakucha (Japanese for ‘chit chat’) uses a ‘20x20’ format to deliver an unusual but exciting snapshot into the world of design. What this means is that speakers will have the opportunity to talk about 20 images for 20 seconds each. The Pechakucha concept is catching on all over the world right now and its quick-fire simplicity is a great way to hear about a range of different topics in a very short space of time. Sounds fun, right? Under the theme ‘inspiration in form and function’, this event will host a variety of talents from the creative industries. The mention of a representative from Disney won us over, but you can find a larger list of expected speakers here.

_________



Design For Good

11 March / 15:00 – National Design Centre If slideshows and presentations are more your thing (or, perhaps, just the opportunity to sit down after a long day exploring), then make the most of the talks and seminars throughout the week. The programme covers a range of disciplines from architecture and design to branding, marketing and communication. While some of the workshops and forums do incur a fee, our first choice of the free talks is Design For Good.







Photo courtesy of Make The Change creative team



‘Design For Good is an initiative aimed at engaging and provoking the community to use works of creativity and design to make a difference and positively influence and change the world.’ The topic focuses on designing for disabilities and encouraging an awareness in the designer towards creating a better world for future generations of users. The discussion will be led by three key speakers, but do perhaps prepare a question or two because nobody likes an awkward silence when the floor is opened up to the audience.



The talk is free to attend but tickets should be reserved here in advance.

_________



Design Trails

11-12 March / 11:00-18:00



Last but by no means least, Design Trails is your best opportunity to discover Singapore. The free shuttle bus runs over the festival’s closing weekend, showcasing the island’s greatest architecture and design hotspots. It doesn’t stop there, though. A combination of talks and exciting tours are being hosted at locations en route across the two days. You do need to register to use the shuttle bus but with transport running approximately every 30 minutes starting from the National Design Centre and stopping at multiple locations across the city, there’s no shortage of opportunities to hop on and hop off.



