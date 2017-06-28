Hella Jongerius breathes colour to life

LONDON – Breathing Colour, an exhibition by Dutch designer Hella Jongerius, opens today at the Design Museum. The exhibition challenges the modern industrialization of colour by exploring our shifting perceptions of colour in interaction with shape, material, shadow, and reflection.

Breathing Colour draws on 15 years of colour research by Jongerius, inspired by artists such as Monet, whose studies of light involved painting the same landscape over and over to investigate the changing colour and atmosphere at different times of day.

Metamerism – a phenomenon in colourimetry where, due to differences in spectral power distribution, colours that are perceived to match do not actually match – was the starting point in Jongerius’ research. ‘I think everyone has bought a piece of furniture or clothing in a certain colour, and experienced a shock when unpacking it once back at home,’ says Jongerius. ‘Most companies see the effect as problematic and try to produce colours that avoid it. But I want to make a plea for embracing metamerism.’