Don’t miss the highlights of Design Junction 2017

LONDON – From 21 September, Design Junction will offer four days of installations, talks, pop-up shops, and creative workshops as part of the annual London Design Festival. The latest innovations of the industry will be on show in five distinct venues throughout King’s Cross.

With only four days to traverse the installations from over 200 renowned brands and designers, we think you may need a guide on the most promising products to discover.

Boccaporto by Koleksiyon x Metrica

Self-contained and mobile seating pods, Boccaporto is made for the modern office. Developed by Turkish brand Koleksiyon in collaboration with Italian design studio Metrica, the furniture creates small niches of privacy without compromising the concept of an open and communicative work atmosphere. Equipped with LED lights and USB ports, it is also ideal for libraries, airports, and other public spaces, introducing islands of personal space in the midst of a crowded area.