Don’t miss the highlights of Design Junction 2017

LONDON – From 21 September, Design Junction will offer four days of installations, talks, pop-up shops, and creative workshops as part of the annual London Design Festival. The latest innovations of the industry will be on show in five distinct venues throughout King’s Cross.
With only four days to traverse the installations from over 200 renowned brands and designers, we think you may need a guide on the most promising products to discover.
Boccaporto by Koleksiyon x Metrica
Self-contained and mobile seating pods, Boccaporto is made for the modern office. Developed by Turkish brand Koleksiyon in collaboration with Italian design studio Metrica, the furniture creates small niches of privacy without compromising the concept of an open and communicative work atmosphere. Equipped with LED lights and USB ports, it is also ideal for libraries, airports, and other public spaces, introducing islands of personal space in the midst of a crowded area.
Beyond seating, Boccaporto helps define a user’s space with its self-contained design, thus reducing the need for walls and partitions, merging the product with its surrounding architecture. With two seating options and numerous colour variations, the piece can be integrated into any open area in need of small, intimate spaces.
The Independent Light by Marset x Christophe Mathieu
Building simple geometric shapes into a small, portable lamp, Christophe Mathieu endeavors to ‘brighten life’ with the colour and versatility of the Independent Light.
With its various accessories, the light fixture can be customized to a myriad of contexts. A powerful magnet and armchair drape allow the lamp to adhere safely to the back of a couch or table, or even to vertical walls. The bright range of colours complements the clean geometric form, and the quirky adjustable lampshade adds a playful touch to utility. Find the Marset exhibit in the Cubitt House at stand B11.
Alba by Ton x Alexander Gufler
Also occupying the Cubitt House, Czech brand Ton will have their newest products on display at stand B15: one of which is the Alba armchair developed with Alexander Gufler.
The Alba seating collection has an instant appeal with its smooth curves and sumptuous upholstery options, which include premium Elmo leather. Three chair models stemming from the same base make the classic shape adaptable to any interior, while an inclined backrest enhances comfort and embraces the human form.
The seams add subtle detailing that complement the curved surfaces – a combination of craftsmanship and elegance that contributes to Ton’s brand story.
Design Junction 2017 exhibits contemporary interior design and culture in London from 21 to 24 September.