How a city park and lost 1888s floor plans reshape Amsterdam’s Hotel Arena

Hotel Arena is housed in a listed building. What were the challenges and how did you overcome them? DJV: The building has a very rich story. It was designed as a home for orphaned Roman Catholic girls, served as a WWII refugee shelter, and later also housed many student parties. But since this history was the starting point of our design, we didn’t encounter many problems. Using the original floor plans, we actually finished what Bleijs started. SS: The main challenge was to connect the new and old spaces whilst preserving the characteristics of each. So wherever we ‘touched’ the original structure with our interiors, we kept the main elements clean and white, emphasizing the monumental architecture. In the new parts of the building we added a layer of ‘coziness’ through the use of warm materials and extra touches like a fireplace and vintage furniture.

Can you talk us through the extensions?

DJV: First of all, the main entrance was relocated from the street to the Oosterpark side, so that the hotel benefits optimally from its ‘green’ location.We added two new transparent pavilions, containing the Park café-restaurant as well as meeting rooms. The high glass façades of the pavilions are designed to make a soft fade between inside and outside. The exposed concrete columns in the restaurant mark the original floorplan. The space outside the columns, but inside the glass structure, give the idea of a conservatory as the brick flooring continues onto the terrace.

The wing with the extra hotel rooms mirrors the existing one, but still has a modern appearance. We used a similar brick, but with very different masonry. And instead of a tiled roof, we added an abstract glass ‘cube’, which allows for hotel rooms with an extra floor and more connection to the park.