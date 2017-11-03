How a city park and lost 1888s floor plans reshape Amsterdam’s Hotel Arena

AMSTERDAM – Having a sense of place is key to today’s hospitality venues, as exemplified by the recent extension of Amsterdam East’s Hotel Arena, which includes a new hotel wing and two pavilions housing meeting rooms and a café.
The building’s cultural history and its location in the city’s Oosterpark form the starting point of the project, which was executed by local architecture firm Team V and fellow Amsterdam-based architecture, interior design and branding studio Tank. We speak to Team V’s director and architect Do Janne Vermeulen and Tank’s founding partner and art director Sanne Schenk to discuss how the design of Hotel Arena relates to today’s fast-changing, locality-focused hospitality scene.
What are some of the trends and developments that are defining today’s hospitality landscape? Where do you believe the industry is heading?
SANNE SCHENK: Increasingly, the focus is on service. Hotels are a home away from home, where the bar, restaurant, and lobby serve a communal function.
DO JANNE VERMEULEN: The range of hospitality offerings is becoming much wider. You can get an uber-local experience with Airbnb, sleep in a treehouse, or visit a business-oriented hotel chain. Because of this growing variety in the industry, it’s more and more important to define and distinguish yourself as a hotel.
And how does your approach to the design for Hotel Arena respond to these developments?
DJV: We let the location be the defining factor in the architecture. The research phase of the project felt almost like an archeological exploration: we ‘excavated’ the history of the building, digging in the archives. We found the original plan drawn by architect Adrian Bleijs, dating back to 1888 and never fully executed.
SS: We made our interior design approachable to guests of all ages, with a place for any time, mood or occasion. We used honest materials, integrating furniture pieces by Label Breed, a studio that establishes collaborations between designers and manufacturers to develop innovative interior objects. We even translated our ideas to the restaurant’s menu, which consists of healthy food made with fair-trade ingredients.